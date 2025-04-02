Two Siblings Burnt To Death As Thatched House Catches Fire In Rajasthan

Deeg: In a tragic incident reported from Rajasthan, two sisters were charred to death in a fire incident triggered by a burning stove in Deeg district on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded at Hingota village in the Khoh police station area. The deceased girls have been identified as 4-year-old Muskan and 6-year-old Vamika. Both the girls had come to their maternal grandfather's house on the occasion of Eid with their mother Farmeena.

It is learnt that Farmeena had gone to the field with other family members to harvest the crop after cooking food while both the girls were sleeping in the thatched room of the house.

A spark from the stove outside the house flew to the thatched roof engulfing the entire structure and trapping the two sisters. The villagers controlled the fire after an hour of hard work. However both the sisters had been burnt to death by the time the flames were put out. Out of Farmeena's three children, the two elder daughters died, while the younger 2-year-old son survived.

Khoh police station in-charge Mahendra Sharma said that on receiving the information, a team of police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies, which were taken to Deeg Hospital, where after post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family. The police are investigating the matter to find out the reasons for the fire, he said.