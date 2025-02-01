Major Fire In Scrap Shop In Mumbai; Nobody Injured

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, an official said. The fire erupted at the shop located near the Equinox building opposite the scrap market in Kurla west around 4.20 pm, the fire brigade official said.

There was no report of any injury in the level 2 (major) fire, he said. The fire is confined to the scrap shop, he said, adding that eight fire engines, water tankers and other assistance has been rushed to the spot and firefighting is currently underway.