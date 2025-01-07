ETV Bharat / state

Senior Citizen Dies, Another Man Hospitalised After Fire In Mumbai Highrise

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of the 13-storey Sky Pan building in Oberoi Complex at 10 pm on Monday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

Mumbai: A senior citizen died and another person was hospitalised after suffering from suffocation following a fire in a multi-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri area, officials said on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of the 13-storey Sky Pan building in Oberoi Complex at 10 pm on Monday, they said. It was doused after nearly four hours at 1.49 am on Tuesday, the officials said.

Two persons suffered from suffocation due to smoke following the fire and they were rushed to the nearby Kokilaben Hospital. One of them, identified as 75-year-old Rahul Mishra declared "brought dead", while the other person, Raunak Mishra (38), was undergoing treatment, he said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installations and household articles in the flat, another official said. Prima facie, the fire brigade suspects a short-circuit could have triggered the fire, but the exact cause was under investigation, he said.

