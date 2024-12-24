ETV Bharat / state

Fire In Mumbai Highrise; Elderly Woman Hospitalised, 9 Persons Rescued

An 80-year-old woman was hospitalised, while fire personnel rescued nine persons after a fire broke out at an apartment in 15-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Mumbai: A fire broke out at an apartment in a 15-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Tuesday, civic officials said. An 80-year-old woman was found unconscious in the premises following the incident and was hospitalised, while fire personnel rescued nine persons from the building using a staircase, they said.

The blaze erupted in the flat located on the sixth floor of the Fortune Enclave building in Bandra (West) at around 1 am, a civic official said. After being alerted, four fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after efforts for nearly two-and-a-half hours, the official said.

An elderly woman, identified as Sira Paryani (80), was found unconscious on the building's eighth floor. She was rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital for treatment and her condition was reported to be stable, another civic official said. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Read More

  1. Mumbai: Fire Erupts In Scrap Godown
  2. Man, 2 Granddaughters Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In Hut In Shivpuri

Mumbai: A fire broke out at an apartment in a 15-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Tuesday, civic officials said. An 80-year-old woman was found unconscious in the premises following the incident and was hospitalised, while fire personnel rescued nine persons from the building using a staircase, they said.

The blaze erupted in the flat located on the sixth floor of the Fortune Enclave building in Bandra (West) at around 1 am, a civic official said. After being alerted, four fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after efforts for nearly two-and-a-half hours, the official said.

An elderly woman, identified as Sira Paryani (80), was found unconscious on the building's eighth floor. She was rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital for treatment and her condition was reported to be stable, another civic official said. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Read More

  1. Mumbai: Fire Erupts In Scrap Godown
  2. Man, 2 Granddaughters Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In Hut In Shivpuri

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANDRAFIRE IN 15 STOREY BUILDINGMAHARASHTRAFIRE IN MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.