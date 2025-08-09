One Killed As Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: One persons was killed after a blaze erupted in Kosmos Superspeciality Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Anand Vihar area on Saturday, fire officials said.
At least six vehicles of Delhi Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. Those who sustained serious injuries were rescued and referred to nearby private hospitals, they said.
They said that the housekeeping and nursing staff inside the hospital were also injured. They were also rescued. The Delhi Fire Brigade used modern equipment to douse the blaze, they said.
Fire officials also said that they had to break windows and glasses in the hospital.
Eyewitnesses said that the patients had problem in breathing due to the smoke. A hospital staff said that the situation was bad. "I could not see anything in front of my eyes and I had difficulty in breathing," the staff recalled.
The Delhi Fire Brigade has started a probe to determine why the blaze erupted. According to the preliminary probe, a short circuit could have caused the fire inside the hospital. Fire officials said that since they rescued the patients immediately, a major tragedy was averted.
This is the second tragic incident that took place in the national capital on Saturday. In another incident, at least eight people were killed in a wall collapse.