One Killed As Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: One persons was killed after a blaze erupted in Kosmos Superspeciality Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Anand Vihar area on Saturday, fire officials said.

At least six vehicles of Delhi Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. Those who sustained serious injuries were rescued and referred to nearby private hospitals, they said.

They said that the housekeeping and nursing staff inside the hospital were also injured. They were also rescued. The Delhi Fire Brigade used modern equipment to douse the blaze, they said.

Fire officials also said that they had to break windows and glasses in the hospital.