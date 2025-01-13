Fire In Delhi's Paschim Puri Claims One Life, Two Injured

New Delhi: An elderly woman was killed and two persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a flat in the Paschim Puri area of west Delhi, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred in New Slum Flats in Paschim Puri in the Punjabi Bagh police station area on Sunday night.

"The fire department received a call about the fire around 10:27 pm (on Sunday) and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. The fire, confined to domestic articles in a second-floor flat of the ground-plus-three-storey building, was brought under control," Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Firefighters discovered the charred body of a woman inside the flat. The body was handed over to police, he said. Two persons were rescued. They sustained burn injuries and were rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, he added.

Delhi Police said in a statement that after a PCR call was received at Punjab Bagh police station on Sunday night, a team was rushed to the spot. After reaching the spot, Constables Nafe and Mohit found that three people -- Nirmala (65), Prahalad (68) and Jitender (40) -- were trapped inside a flat on the second floor in New Slum Flats in Paschim Puri, the statement said.

"Both the constables, along with Sub-Inspector Sandeep, arranged a ladder from the neighbourhood and rescued Prahalad and Jitender through a balcony. But the fire was so intense that it was impossible to go inside, due to which Nirmala could not be saved," it said.

Crime and FSL teams have been called in for an investigation and statements of the injured are being recorded. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, police said.