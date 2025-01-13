ETV Bharat / state

Fire In Delhi's Paschim Puri Claims One Life, Two Injured

A fire broke out at New Slum Flats in Paschim Puri on Sunday night that resulted in multiple injuries and one death.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

New Delhi: An elderly woman was killed and two persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a flat in the Paschim Puri area of west Delhi, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred in New Slum Flats in Paschim Puri in the Punjabi Bagh police station area on Sunday night.

"The fire department received a call about the fire around 10:27 pm (on Sunday) and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. The fire, confined to domestic articles in a second-floor flat of the ground-plus-three-storey building, was brought under control," Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Firefighters discovered the charred body of a woman inside the flat. The body was handed over to police, he said. Two persons were rescued. They sustained burn injuries and were rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, he added.

Delhi Police said in a statement that after a PCR call was received at Punjab Bagh police station on Sunday night, a team was rushed to the spot. After reaching the spot, Constables Nafe and Mohit found that three people -- Nirmala (65), Prahalad (68) and Jitender (40) -- were trapped inside a flat on the second floor in New Slum Flats in Paschim Puri, the statement said.

"Both the constables, along with Sub-Inspector Sandeep, arranged a ladder from the neighbourhood and rescued Prahalad and Jitender through a balcony. But the fire was so intense that it was impossible to go inside, due to which Nirmala could not be saved," it said.

Crime and FSL teams have been called in for an investigation and statements of the injured are being recorded. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, police said.

New Delhi: An elderly woman was killed and two persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a flat in the Paschim Puri area of west Delhi, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred in New Slum Flats in Paschim Puri in the Punjabi Bagh police station area on Sunday night.

"The fire department received a call about the fire around 10:27 pm (on Sunday) and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. The fire, confined to domestic articles in a second-floor flat of the ground-plus-three-storey building, was brought under control," Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Firefighters discovered the charred body of a woman inside the flat. The body was handed over to police, he said. Two persons were rescued. They sustained burn injuries and were rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, he added.

Delhi Police said in a statement that after a PCR call was received at Punjab Bagh police station on Sunday night, a team was rushed to the spot. After reaching the spot, Constables Nafe and Mohit found that three people -- Nirmala (65), Prahalad (68) and Jitender (40) -- were trapped inside a flat on the second floor in New Slum Flats in Paschim Puri, the statement said.

"Both the constables, along with Sub-Inspector Sandeep, arranged a ladder from the neighbourhood and rescued Prahalad and Jitender through a balcony. But the fire was so intense that it was impossible to go inside, due to which Nirmala could not be saved," it said.

Crime and FSL teams have been called in for an investigation and statements of the injured are being recorded. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, police said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PASCHIM PURIFIRE IN DELHIDELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.