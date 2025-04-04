New Delhi: A cab caught fire on Ring Road, one of the busiest routes in the national capital, here in South Extension on Thursday, triggering chaos among the commuters, officials said. The cab driver managed to escape on time, and no injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

The incident took place at around 5:00 pm yesterday, when the cab was heading towards Lajpat Nagar from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

According to eyewitnesses, the bonnet of the vehicle suddenly caught fire and released smoke. “The driver tried to stop the car, but the flames had already engulfed the whole vehicle. It caused chaos on the road as people present nearby immediately informed the fire department, but fortunately he escaped unhurt,” said a commuter.

Cab Catches Fire On Delhi's Busy Ring Delhi Road, No Injuries Reported (ETV Bharat)

“A fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control immediately. However, the whole car had been burnt by then,” he said.

The fire department officials said that the exact cause of the fire was not clear at the moment, but in the initial investigation, they suspected a “short circuit”.

“There were no casualties in this accident during busy hours, but it affected the traffic, which was resumed by traffic police within a short time,” they said.

Traffic Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, who was on the spot, said that a detailed investigation has been launched into the incident. “The technical aspects of the cab are being examined to find out the real reason behind the fire,” he said.

This comes a day after a moving car also caught fire on Khanpur Chirag Delhi Road, in which the driver saved his life by getting out on time. An explosion also took place after the fire in the car.