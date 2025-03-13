ETV Bharat / state

Fire In Delhi Godown, 24 Water Tenders Bring Blaze Under Control

Firefighters rushed to the spot with multiple water tenders. The fire was brought under control after three hours.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 7:43 PM IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1, a fire services official said on Thursday and added 24 water tenders brought the blaze under control.

A call was received at 2:48 pm about flames near Balaji Dharam Kanta, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

"Firefighters rushed to the spot with multiple water tenders. The fire was brought under control after three hours, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties have been reported so far," the official added.

