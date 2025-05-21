ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Coal Mine In Ramgarh; Labourer Trapped

Ramgarh: A labourer got buried alive after a massive fire broke out in an alleged illegal tunnel-like coal mine in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the labourer was trying to douse the flame in the coal mine situated on the banks of the Bhairavi River in Bhuchungdih under Rajrappa police station area late Tuesday night, they said. The missing labourer has been identified as Ravindra Mahato, a resident of Khokha (Banda) under Gola police station. According to Gandhi Mahato, a local, Ravindra was using a pipe to douse the fire when the ground suddenly caved in and he fell into the burning coal pit.

On receiving the information, the teams from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Rajrappa police reached the spot and initiated a search operation for Ravindra. The mine rescue team also joined the efforts, and the rescue operation is underway, however, Ravindra Mahato has not been found so far.

Locals and villagers expressed anger and frustration and further alleged that the fire in the illegal mine had been burning for over a month, but the district administration, forest department, and CCL failed to take serious action to control it.