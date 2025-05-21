Massive Fire Breaks Out In Coal Mine In Ramgarh; Labourer Trapped

Ramgarh: A labourer got buried alive after a massive fire broke out in an alleged illegal tunnel-like coal mine in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident took place when the labourer was trying to douse the flame in the coal mine situated on the banks of the Bhairavi River in Bhuchungdih under Rajrappa police station area late Tuesday night, they said. The missing labourer has been identified as Ravindra Mahato, a resident of Khokha (Banda) under Gola police station. According to Gandhi Mahato, a local, Ravindra was using a pipe to douse the fire when the ground suddenly caved in and he fell into the burning coal pit.
On receiving the information, the teams from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and Rajrappa police reached the spot and initiated a search operation for Ravindra. The mine rescue team also joined the efforts, and the rescue operation is underway, however, Ravindra Mahato has not been found so far.
Locals and villagers expressed anger and frustration and further alleged that the fire in the illegal mine had been burning for over a month, but the district administration, forest department, and CCL failed to take serious action to control it.
In recent days, Hazaribagh MP Manish Jaiswal and Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi had visited the site and instructed the authorities to control the fire at all costs. A trench had been dug and efforts were being made to extinguish the fire. It was during one such operation that the accident occurred.
Following the incident, several senior officials including Rajrappa police station in-charge Krishna Kumar and CCL Rajrappa General Manager Kalyanji Prasad reached the site but were met with strong opposition from local residents.
Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, and MLA Mamta Devi also visited the site. DC Chandan Kumar said that the rescue efforts are being carried out continuously and every possible support will be extended to the affected family.
