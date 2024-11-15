ETV Bharat / state

Fire In Basement Of Mumbai's BKC Metro Station Hits Services For Over 2 Hours; None Injured

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the basement of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) underground metro station in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, leading to suspension of rail services there for more than two hours as a precautionary measure, officials said. Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted around 1.10 pm in the non-operational A4 entry/exit of the station that is under construction, they said.

The fire was confined to wooden sheets, furniture and construction material at a depth of 40-50 feet of the station located in Bandra East, causing heavy smoke in the operational area of the station, the officials said. "Nobody was injured in the fire incident," a civic official said.

Eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. The fire brigade was assisted by the personnel of city police, Adani Power, 108 Ambulance, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), Public Works Department (PWD) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) local administrative ward staffers in the firefighting operation, he said.

The fire was extinguished after nearly two hours of efforts. It was doused at 3.11 pm and the metro services, which were suspended at the station, were restored after that, the MMRC said. The BKC metro station is part of the 12.69 km-long Phase 1 of the MMRC's Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) connecting BKC and Aarey JVLR. This line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.