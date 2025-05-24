Fire Guts Plastic Factory In Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi: A plastic factory was gutted in a massive fire incident on Saturday in Bawana area of Delhi turning property worth crores into ashes. There were no reports about any casualties so far.

According to the fire department, a fire was reported in a plastic factory in Bawana Industrial Area at 4.50 am today morning. Acting on the distress call, around 18 fire brigades were rushed to the spot showing the scale of the blaze.

Divisional Fire Officer Ashok Jaiswal said that the intensity of the blaze was so powerful that the building collapsed under its impact.

“It contained chemicals, plastic, and inflammable material. There are no casualties. Right now 17 fire tenders are at the spot. The fire has been extinguished. There is debris inside the basement, we are clearing it," Jaiswal said. The cause of the fire incident was not immediately known at the time this report was filed.

Locals said that the fierceness of the fire and the black smoke along with the sound of a loud explosion were heard by people far away.

The blaze comes two days after a huge fire broke out in a factory in Baba Na area of the national capital leading to damage of property worth lakhs of rupees.