Fire Force Official Among Three Die While Rescuing Woman Who Jumped Into Well In Kerala

Kollam: In a tragic incident reported from Kerala, three people including a fire and rescue officer and a young woman died when the parapet wall of a well collapsed while attempting to save a woman who had jumped into the well.

The tragedy occurred early Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Archana, 33, a resident of Neduvathoor who attempted suicide by jumping into the well; Soni S. Kumar, 36, a fire and rescue officer from Attingal serving in the Kottarakkara unit and Shivakrishnan, 22, a friend of the woman. Archana, a mother of three, was reportedly struggling with personal issues.

According to officials, the Kottarakkara Fire and Rescue team received a distress call at around 12:15 am that the woman had jumped into the 80 ft deep well. Upon arrival, officers were guided by Archana’s two children to the well.

Officer Soni immediately descended using ropes and rescue gear. However, as he tried to pull Archana up, the parapet of the well collapsed, causing both of them and another man standing above to fall inside. “The accident occurred when the retaining edge of the well gave way during the rescue,” said District Fire Officer Ramkumar.

Soni was the first to be pulled out, but despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. Shivakrishnan, who had been standing at the edge during the rescue attempt, also fell in and died. Three fire force units from Kollam, Kundara, and Kottarakkara were involved in the operation, which lasted several hours due to the well’s depth and age.