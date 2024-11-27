ETV Bharat / state

Fire Erupts In 15-Storey Residential Building In South Mumbai; No Injuries: Officials

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Dongri area around 1.10 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Erupts In 15-Storey Residential Building In South Mumbai; No Injuries: Officials
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The fire started on the 14th floor of the Ansari Heights building in the Dongri area around 1.10 pm, a civic official said.

“There is no report of any injury to anyone,” the official said. At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot on Nishan Pada Road, he said.

The firefighting operation is underway, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. Earlier in the morning, a fire was reported from a residential building in Andheri West. Officials said no one was injured in that fire, which was doused by around 9 am.

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The fire started on the 14th floor of the Ansari Heights building in the Dongri area around 1.10 pm, a civic official said.

“There is no report of any injury to anyone,” the official said. At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot on Nishan Pada Road, he said.

The firefighting operation is underway, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. Earlier in the morning, a fire was reported from a residential building in Andheri West. Officials said no one was injured in that fire, which was doused by around 9 am.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA FIRESOUTH MUMBAIFIRE IN RESIDENTIAL BUILDING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.