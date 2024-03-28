Fire Erupts in Eight-Storey Commercial Building in Mumbai; Nobody Hurt

Mumbai: A fire broke out in an eight-storey commercial building in suburban Malad area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 11.30 am, and it is confined to some shops on the fifth and sixth floors of the Central Plaza Complex located on Daftary Road in Malad East, a civic official said.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," the official said, adding that smoke engulfed the fifth and sixth floors of the building. At least six fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot for the firefighting operation, he said.

Personnel of the Mumbai police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies have been mobilised. Further details about the incident are awaited.

In a yet similar incident, a fire broke out in the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West on Wednesday night. As soon as the information was received, five fire tenders reached the spot. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.