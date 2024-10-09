ETV Bharat / state

Fire Engulfs Godown In Mumbai; No One Injured

A major fire broke out at a godown in Mumbai's Kurla area. No causality was reported in the incident.

By PTI

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: A major fire erupted at a godown in Mumbai's Kurla (West) area on Wednesday evening, civic officials said.
No one was injured in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, they said. An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the fire broke out in the warehouse, located in a slum, in Samata Nagar, Kurla (West), at around 5.45 pm.

As many as 12 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were engaged in dousing the flames, he said. Multiple agencies, including police, ambulance service and local civic ward staff, were mobilized to tackle the situation, said the official.

