New Delhi: A massive fire suddenly broke out in a large shoe showroom in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi on Saturday. The fire broke out in Bata's showroom located on Shaheen Bagh Main Road, causing panic in the area.

An official said that the fire department received information about the fire at 11:17 am on Saturday, after which several fire engines were immediately dispatched to the spot.

Fire Damages Shoe Showroom In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh (ETV Bharat)

The fire department has deployed more than 10 vehicles on the spot. Apart from this, a large hydraulic crane was also called in so that the fire in the upper part can be extinguished.

According to fire officials, the fire was so severe that a loss of lakhs of rupees is feared. However, there were no reports of any casualties so far. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but according to initial estimates, it is being said to have been caused by a short circuit. After extinguishing the fire, the firefighters are engaged in the cooling process so that the fire does not flare up again.

Delhi Police personnel were also deployed on the spot to assist in the firefighting measures. The blaze also disrupted traffic in the area due to the fire extinguishing operation.