New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A sudden fire broke out in an electronic showroom located in Ankur Vihar area of Ghaziabad on Thursday.

An official said that around 1 pm, information was received at Loni Fire Station (Tronika City) about a fire in an electronic showroom operating on the ground floor of a two-storey building built on plot number A-5 located at Khanna Nagar Colony Main Road in Ankur Vihar area.

Fire Damages Electronic Showroom In Delhi's Ankur Vihar (ETV Bharat)

Acting on the distress call, two fire tenders immediately left for the spot. The fire department team reached the spot and saw that the fire broke out in the electronic goods kept on the floor in the rear part of the store. Many students were studying in the library at the time of the incident. When the smoke of the fire from below reached up, the staircase was filled with smoke, the students had to get out through the roof.

Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad, Rahul Pal said that at around 14:15, the fire was completely extinguished adding there is no loss of life or injury in the fire accident.

According to the shop owner, the cause of the fire was a short circuit. Pal said that the electronic goods kept on the middle floor in the rear part of the shop were destroyed in the fire and the remaining goods were saved.

“During the entire fire fighting and rescue operation, the local police team was also present on the spot to assist the fire service unit”.