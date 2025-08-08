Essay Contest 2025

Fire Claims Lives Of Woman And Daughter-in-Law Following Dispute In Rajasthan's Udaipur

The charred remains of the bodies and the ornaments that belonged to them were found at the spot.

Fire Claims Lives of Woman and Daughter-in-Law Following Dispute in Udaipur
Burnt ornaments lied at the incident spot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2025 at 11:33 AM IST

Udaipur: In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter-in-law were burnt to death after the latter tried to die by suicide in the Badgaon police station limits of Udaipur district in Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

According to Puran Singh Rajpurohit, Station House Officer at the Badgaon police station, a 35-year-old woman, a resident of Jindoli, got into a dispute with her mother-in-law at 8:30 pm on Thursday. The woman then tried to immolate herself in a room built in the enclosure in front of the house.

The mother-in-law who went to save her also got burnt by the fire. The fire also spread to the fodder and other items in the room. Both died on the spot. According to the police, the people around tried to extinguish the fire, but due to the fodder in the enclosure, the fire became fierce. People could not go near the room and kept sprinkling water from a distance.

Upon receiving the information, police, firefighters, and civil defence teams quickly arrived at the scene. The fire brigade controlled the fire in half an hour. The charred remains of the bodies and the ornaments that belonged to them were found at the spot. The police added that an investigation is underway into the incident.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

