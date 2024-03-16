Fire Breaks out on Bogie at Ambala Railway Station in Haryana

In a freak mishap, a massive fire broke out on a train bogie at the at Ambala Railway Station in Haryana on Saturday. There was panic among the people after seeing the flames coming out of the bogie.

A massive fire broke out on a bogie near the Ambala Railway Station in Haryana. During this time a gas cylinder also exploded, and on receiving the information, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. According to the railway police, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Ambala (Haryana): In a freak mishap, a massive fire broke out in a train bogie at the Ambala railway Station in Haryana on Saturday. There was panic among the people after seeing the flames coming out of the bogie. After a lot of effort, the fire was extinguished. On Saturday, there was chaos at Ambala City Railway Station in Haryana when flames started coming out from a bogie of the train. The fire broke out from a bogie, which was halted outside Ambala City Railway Station.

According to the information, railway employees were cooking food in it when suddenly a fire broke out and during this time, one of the three cylinders kept in the bogie exploded and flames started coming out from the bogie. Those who witnessed the incident immediately informed the fire brigade department about the fire mishap, after which fire brigade vehicles reached the spot.

The station master said that he received information about the fire in the train bogie, after which he informed the fire brigade personnel. The fire department officer, who reached the spot to extinguish the fire, said that he received the news, after which he reached the spot with two vehicles of the fire department.

However, another fire brigade vehicle had to be called after the fire started spreading. The fire brigade personnel were able to extinguish the fire after an hour. According to the Railway Police, the railway employees were cooking in the bogie when the fire broke out due to the explosion of the cylinder. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, they said.

