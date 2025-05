ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out In Vacant Mall In Delhi's Rajouri Garden; Firefighter Injured

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a vacant mall in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, injuring one firefighter, an official of Delhi Fire Service said. The official said that the blaze caused glass gates at the site to shatter.

"We received a call regarding fire at 1.40 pm and we rushed five fire tenders. One firefighter sustained injuries during the operation and was rushed to a nearby hospital," he added.