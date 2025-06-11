ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out In The Lobby Area Of J&K Legislative Assembly Complex

Fire engulfed lobby area in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex Wednesday morning. The fire damaged portraits of legislators and portraits of former Governors.

Fire damaged portraits in the lobby.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

Jammu: Fire engulfed lobby area in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex Wednesday morning. The Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) use this lobby to relax during their free time in the assembly. The fire damaged portraits of prominent legislators and portraits of former Governors.

An official from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly secretariat informed ETV Bharat that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a fire broke out in the lobby. The most likely cause of this has been said to be a short circuit in a ceiling fan in the lobby. The fire then spread across the lobby area, engulfing any flammable materials there including carpets, furniture, portraits, and the wooden shelves.

"Apart from the portraits of the prominent legislators, furniture including sofas and other items got damaged in the fire. Responding instantly to the fire, officials of the Assembly secretariat immediately used fire extinguishers and water jets to douse the fire and brought it under control," the official said.

While there has been fire damage to the items in the lobby, the official informed that there have been no injuries nor any loss of life because of this fire.

A preliminary investigation has been initiated to probe the incident and how it could have happened.

