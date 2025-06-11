ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out In The Lobby Area Of J&K Legislative Assembly Complex

Jammu: Fire engulfed lobby area in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex Wednesday morning. The Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) use this lobby to relax during their free time in the assembly. The fire damaged portraits of prominent legislators and portraits of former Governors.

An official from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly secretariat informed ETV Bharat that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a fire broke out in the lobby. The most likely cause of this has been said to be a short circuit in a ceiling fan in the lobby. The fire then spread across the lobby area, engulfing any flammable materials there including carpets, furniture, portraits, and the wooden shelves.

"Apart from the portraits of the prominent legislators, furniture including sofas and other items got damaged in the fire. Responding instantly to the fire, officials of the Assembly secretariat immediately used fire extinguishers and water jets to douse the fire and brought it under control," the official said.