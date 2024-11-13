Fire Breaks Out In Stationed Coach In Jodhpur; No Casualties

Jodhpur: An old stationary coach caught fire at Luni railway station here on Wednesday afternoon. The fire engulfed the entire bogie within minutes. The railways employees immediately sprang into action to douse the fire. A team of Luni Police also reached the spot soon after receiving information. A separate team of fire brigade was also called in.

Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Kumar Singh said the old coach was locked and it was used by the railways staff for camping. The fire broke out while the staffers were cooking inside it. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Recently, a sleeper coach of the Delhi-Prayagraj Unchahar Express (14218) suddenly caught fire in the wee hours on November 10 after which the panicked passengers informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) who made the train halt near Farukkabad railway crossing.

The fire was doused with the help of onboard fire extinguishers after which the train resumed its journey.

It has been revealed in the investigation that the source of the fire was a packet of matchsticks in the luggage of one Anil Kumar (45), a resident of village Naya Purva Bhadri in the Hadgawan police station area of ​​Pratapgarh. He works in Surya Nagar near Hisar bypass of Haryana's Rohtak. He revealed to the GRP officials that he was travelling in the middle berth of the S4 coach of the train and while getting down, accidentally fell on the bag which ignited the firesticks in the matchbox inside due to the friction. Immediately after smoke started billowing out between seats 49 and 53.