ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out In Slum In Kolkata, 1 Dead

Around 200 people living in a slum became homeless after a major fire broke out in the Narkeldanga area of the city of Kolkata.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 9:16 AM IST

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in a slum in the Narkeldanga area of the city in which one person was killed, a Fire Brigade official said on Sunday. At least 30 shanties were gutted in the fire, the official said.

The charred body of Habibullah Mollah (65), a rag picker was recovered from a gutted shanty after fire brigade personnel fully doused the flames early Sunday, the official said.

Seventeen fire tenders fought the blaze for over five hours to contain the flames which were first spotted at around 10 pm on Saturday and fully extinguished at around 3 am on Sunday, he said. The body of Mollah, a resident of the slum was found during a search and rescue operation. There was no report of any other serious injury in the blaze, he said.

The Narkeldanga police station is located close to the spot where the fire broke and policemen accompanied by fire brigade personnel regulated vehicular traffic movement along Narkeldanga Main Road. The fire left around 200 people living in the slum homeless.

Read More

  1. Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela Camp, No Casualties Reported
  2. One Killed, Two Injured In Fire At Firecracker Factory In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in a slum in the Narkeldanga area of the city in which one person was killed, a Fire Brigade official said on Sunday. At least 30 shanties were gutted in the fire, the official said.

The charred body of Habibullah Mollah (65), a rag picker was recovered from a gutted shanty after fire brigade personnel fully doused the flames early Sunday, the official said.

Seventeen fire tenders fought the blaze for over five hours to contain the flames which were first spotted at around 10 pm on Saturday and fully extinguished at around 3 am on Sunday, he said. The body of Mollah, a resident of the slum was found during a search and rescue operation. There was no report of any other serious injury in the blaze, he said.

The Narkeldanga police station is located close to the spot where the fire broke and policemen accompanied by fire brigade personnel regulated vehicular traffic movement along Narkeldanga Main Road. The fire left around 200 people living in the slum homeless.

Read More

  1. Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Mela Camp, No Casualties Reported
  2. One Killed, Two Injured In Fire At Firecracker Factory In Punjab's Tarn Taran

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN SLUMNARKELDANGA AREAFIRE BREAKS OUT IN KOLKATAKOLKATA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.