Fire breaks out in furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb, No casualty reported

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 minutes ago

Updated : 15 minutes ago

Fire breaks out in furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb, No casualty reported

A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb, officials said on Thursday. At least eight fire engines, other fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance reached the spot.

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb: Officials on Thursday. No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. The blaze erupted at the storage unit located near Narayan Plaza around 3.50 pm, they said.

At least eight fire engines, other fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance reached the spot and the firefighting operation is on, a civic official said. "The fire is confined to the wooden storage material at the ground floor structure spread over an area of about 100x300 square feet," the official said.

Last Updated :15 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

The Big Brother Syndrome

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.