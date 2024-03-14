Fire breaks out in furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb, No casualty reported

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb: Officials on Thursday. No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. The blaze erupted at the storage unit located near Narayan Plaza around 3.50 pm, they said.

At least eight fire engines, other fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance reached the spot and the firefighting operation is on, a civic official said. "The fire is confined to the wooden storage material at the ground floor structure spread over an area of about 100x300 square feet," the official said.