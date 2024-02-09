Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Electric Shop in Dhobi Talao Area

Mumbai: A fire broke out in an electric shop in Dhobi Talao area here on Friday. Three fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire, the Fire Service Department said.

According to the department, there has been no report of any casualty in the incident till now. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, six goats were charred to death while one individual was injured after a fire broke out in a cabin container at an immersion ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Friday.

Further details awaited...