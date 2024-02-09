Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Electric Shop in Dhobi Talao Area

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 6 hours ago

Updated : 5 hours ago

A massive fire broke out in an electric shop in Dhobi Talao area here on Friday. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

A fire broke out in an electric shop located in Mumbai's Dhobi Talao area in Maharashtra. Fire tenders are currently present at the site to address the situation.

Mumbai: A fire broke out in an electric shop in Dhobi Talao area here on Friday. Three fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire, the Fire Service Department said.

According to the department, there has been no report of any casualty in the incident till now. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, six goats were charred to death while one individual was injured after a fire broke out in a cabin container at an immersion ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Friday.

Further details awaited...

Mumbai FireDhobi Talao AreaElectric Shop Fire in Mumbai

