Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Complex In Delhi-NCR; Trapped People Evacuated Safely

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at around 3 PM on the seventh floor of Aditya tower, which houses offices of various companies.

A massive fire broke out on Monday in Aditya Tower of Rajnagar District Center located in Kavi Nagar police station of Ghaziabad
A massive fire broke out on Monday in Aditya Tower of Rajnagar District Center located in Kavi Nagar police station of Ghaziabad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out on Monday in Aditya Tower of Rajnagar District Center located in Kavi Nagar police station of Ghaziabad. Aditya Tower is a commercial complex housing offices of various companies.

According to officials, the fire emerged on the seventh floor of Aditya Tower, engulfing the building in billows of smoke and flames thereby trapping the people inside.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that the information was received at Fire Station Kotwali at around 3 pm about the fire. Immediately fire brigades were dispatched from Kotwali, Vaishali and Sahibabad Fayde Stations even as hydraulic platforms were also sent to the spot, he said.

He said that due to huge billows of smoke, people were trapped in the building. The fire was extinguished after about one and a half hours of effort and all the people who were trapped have been evacuated safely, added Pal.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal, a notice was issued to Aditya Tower located in Rajnagar District Center due to lack of adequate fire safety arrangements. Due to unsatisfactory reply to the notice, a case was filed in the CJM court, he said.

The fire incident comes close on the heels of a recent special campaign of fire audits conducted by the Ghaziabad Fire Department of educational, industrial, commercial and residential buildings. During the campaign, 40 buildings were found in Ghaziabad where adequate arrangements were not made as per the fire safety standards.

According to Rahul Pal, notices have been issued to all 40 buildings for not having adequate fire safety arrangements as per the standards.

