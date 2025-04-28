ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Complex In Delhi-NCR; Trapped People Evacuated Safely

A massive fire broke out on Monday in Aditya Tower of Rajnagar District Center located in Kavi Nagar police station of Ghaziabad ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out on Monday in Aditya Tower of Rajnagar District Center located in Kavi Nagar police station of Ghaziabad. Aditya Tower is a commercial complex housing offices of various companies.

According to officials, the fire emerged on the seventh floor of Aditya Tower, engulfing the building in billows of smoke and flames thereby trapping the people inside.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that the information was received at Fire Station Kotwali at around 3 pm about the fire. Immediately fire brigades were dispatched from Kotwali, Vaishali and Sahibabad Fayde Stations even as hydraulic platforms were also sent to the spot, he said.

He said that due to huge billows of smoke, people were trapped in the building. The fire was extinguished after about one and a half hours of effort and all the people who were trapped have been evacuated safely, added Pal.