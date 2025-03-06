ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out In Basement Of Building In Delhi

A fire broke out in the basement of a building on Thursday afternoon where batteries were stored in the Daryaganj area.

Fire Breaks Out In Basement Of Building In Delhi
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the basement of a building where batteries were stored in the Daryaganj area of central Delhi on Thursday afternoon, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

There is no report of any casualty in the incident so far, it said.

At 3.30 pm, a call was received about the fire in the basement of a building in Daryaganj and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Batteries were stored in the basement. The firefighting operation is underway, a DFS official said. Further details are awaited.

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the basement of a building where batteries were stored in the Daryaganj area of central Delhi on Thursday afternoon, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

There is no report of any casualty in the incident so far, it said.

At 3.30 pm, a call was received about the fire in the basement of a building in Daryaganj and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Batteries were stored in the basement. The firefighting operation is underway, a DFS official said. Further details are awaited.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHIBASEMENTBUILDINGFIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.