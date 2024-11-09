ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Wood Factory On Outskirts Of Bengaluru, No Injuries Reported

The fire department was alerted at about 3:40 a.m., and five fire tenders were dispatched to the factory on the busy Bengaluru-Hosur road near Attibelle.

By PTI

Bengaluru: A fire broke out at a wood factory near Yadavanahalli on the outskirts of the city in the wee hours of Saturday, fire officials said. The fire department was alerted at around 3.40 am following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The factory is located on the busy stretch along Bengaluru-Hosur near Attibelle.

No injuries were reported, police said, adding the fire was brought under control. "The fire broke out in the wee hours and as soon as we got information, five fire tenders were pressed into service. The factory was engulfed by flames and large stacks of plywood along with other materials got damaged," a senior fire official said.

The fire was brought under control by around 5.30 am and a cooling process had been initiated, he added.

