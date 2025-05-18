Fire Breaks Out At Textile Factory In Solapur, Three Dead

Solapur: Three persons were killed after fire broke out at a textile factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday. Cause of the fire is yet to be known, fire department officials said.

The Central Textile Factory in Akkalkot Road MIDC industrial area was completely gutted in the fire that broke out at around 3:30 am. Three charred bodies were recovered and the deceased were identified as Mahtab Bagwan, Asha Bagwan and Salman Bagwan, fire brigade officer Rakesh Salunkhe said.

Former corporator Baba Mistry informed that Solapur businessman and factory owner Haji Usman Mansuri along with his son Anas, daughter-in-law Shifa and grandson Yusuf (1.5) were trapped inside the factory due to the fire. He accused the administration of failing to handle the situation well.

Fire personnel are working at dousing the flames. Locals suspect the fire broke out due to a short circuit and alleged that the situation could not have worsened had the fire tenders arrived on time. They also said that the fire department did not have modern fire fighting equipment so the situation could not be handled well.

Former MLA and labour leader Narasaiah Adam tried to contact Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over phone after reaching the spot. Ajit Kulkarni of Prahar Janshakti Party has warned of a strong protest.

Social activist Khalid Maniyar said he received a call from people inside the factory at 5:30 am. They said that they were trapped inside the bathroom, Maniyar said.