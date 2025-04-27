2 Children Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs 400 Shanties In Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi: Two children died and several others were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a jhuggi cluster in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning, prompting the fire department to deploy 20 tenders.

The incident took place near Shri Niketan Apartments in Sector 17, Rohini. Massive plumes of smoke rose in the area, following which fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to bring the fire under control.

Officials said they received a call regarding the incident at 11:55 am. Quoting officials, news agency IANS reported that two children were found dead while several others were hospitalised for serious burn injuries

"Two bodies have been recovered so far. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area," a senior police official said. "Firefighters are currently trying to douse the blaze and the operation is underway to bring the situation under control," he said. According to the police, over 400 shanties were gutted by fire.

"Multiple police and fire brigade teams have been deployed. Now, the cooling operation is underway. Two bodies have been recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

In a separate incident, a massive fire erupted in the forest near the ITO of the national capital under the Shakarpur police station area limits on Sunday afternoon. According to officials of the Delhi Fire Service Department, no loss of life has been reported in the fire incident. Geeta Colony fire station sub-officer Bhimsen told ANI that they received a call about trees on the loop leading from Laxmi Nagar to ITO catching fire at 12:07 pm."Three vehicles are at the spot. The fire is under control. No casualties have been reported," he added.