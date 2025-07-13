Fire Breaks Out At Radisson Blu Hotel In Delhi's Dwarka; No Casualties

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dwarka in the Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The officials further said that the fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor of the hotel, adding that no casualties have been reported.

"We received a call around 12:17 am that a fire broke out in the Hotel Radisson Blu. When we came here, a fire was observed in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been extinguished now. No casualties have been reported...," ADO Ravi Nath told ANI.

Meanwhile, a massive fire that broke out on Saturday evening in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Old Delhi's bustling Sadar Bazar has been brought under control, officials confirmed. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Providing details of the incident, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar said, "We received a call at 3:49 pm. The fire category was escalated due to the market's density and the presence of numerous shops nearby."

"The blaze occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. One of our fire operators suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated. There is no information yet about any other injuries," he added.