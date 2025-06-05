ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai’s Churchgate Railway Station; No Injuries

The Mumbai fire brigade rushed its teams, and the flame at the shop was doused within a few minutes.

Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai’s Churchgate Railway Station; No Injuries
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 5, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a shop inside the busy Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, triggering panic among commuters during the peak hours. No one was injured in the incident that was reported around 5.25 pm by the Western Railway, an official said.

The Mumbai fire brigade rushed its teams and firefighting equipment to the spot. Police and local civic staff were also mobilised to facilitate the firefighting operation, the civic official said.

The fire at the shop was doused within a few minutes, he said, adding that efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

However, daily commuters had a few anxious moments as the entire concourse of the busy suburban terminal station was smoke-clogged due to the fire.

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a shop inside the busy Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, triggering panic among commuters during the peak hours. No one was injured in the incident that was reported around 5.25 pm by the Western Railway, an official said.

The Mumbai fire brigade rushed its teams and firefighting equipment to the spot. Police and local civic staff were also mobilised to facilitate the firefighting operation, the civic official said.

The fire at the shop was doused within a few minutes, he said, adding that efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

However, daily commuters had a few anxious moments as the entire concourse of the busy suburban terminal station was smoke-clogged due to the fire.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAICHURCHGATE RAILWAY STATIONMAHARASHTRAFIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.