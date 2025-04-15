ETV Bharat / state

UP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow's Lokbandhu Hospital, 200 Patients Evacuated

The fire was first noticed around 9.30 pm in a closed room next to the women's medicine ward on the second floor of the hospital.

UP: Fire Breaks Out At Lok Bandhu Hospital In Lucknow, 200 Patients Evacuated
Patients being evacuated from hospital (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 8:01 AM IST

2 Min Read

Lucknow: A massive fire broke out at the Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow on Monday night, prompting the evacuation of nearly 200 patients, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire was first noticed around 9.30 pm in a closed room next to the women's medicine ward on the second floor of the hospital and took a horrific form in a short time as it spread rapidly. The doctors and other staff of the hospital ran outside. The patients were taken out on stretchers.

More than 200 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the fire. They were evacuated and transferred to various hospitals in the city. The fire brigade team reached the spot, and the situation is currently under control.

According to Dr Rajiv Dixit, Chief medical superintendent of the hospital, smoke was seen coming out from the false ceiling of the second floor of the hospital. He said that the false ceiling might have caught fire due to a short circuit spreading smoke in the entire hospital premises.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to senior officials over the phone. DCP East Shashank Singh, Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, CMO Narendra Bahadur Singh, Police Commissioner Amarendra Singh Singer, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, and District Magistrate Vishakh ji reached the spot at night.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that there are currently no casualties and all the patients were safely evacuated. "The family members are being contacted. By the grace of God, there has been no loss of life," he said.

The patients were referred to Civil Hospital in ambulances. The patients with serious medical conditions were referred to KGMC Hospital.

Read more:

  1. Firecrackers Factory Blaze: Eight Sheds In Three Acres Reduced To Ashes, Traces Of Explosives 'Found'
  2. Malwarwan Village In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar Begins Rebuilding Five Months After Devastating Fire

Lucknow: A massive fire broke out at the Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow on Monday night, prompting the evacuation of nearly 200 patients, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire was first noticed around 9.30 pm in a closed room next to the women's medicine ward on the second floor of the hospital and took a horrific form in a short time as it spread rapidly. The doctors and other staff of the hospital ran outside. The patients were taken out on stretchers.

More than 200 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the fire. They were evacuated and transferred to various hospitals in the city. The fire brigade team reached the spot, and the situation is currently under control.

According to Dr Rajiv Dixit, Chief medical superintendent of the hospital, smoke was seen coming out from the false ceiling of the second floor of the hospital. He said that the false ceiling might have caught fire due to a short circuit spreading smoke in the entire hospital premises.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to senior officials over the phone. DCP East Shashank Singh, Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, CMO Narendra Bahadur Singh, Police Commissioner Amarendra Singh Singer, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, and District Magistrate Vishakh ji reached the spot at night.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that there are currently no casualties and all the patients were safely evacuated. "The family members are being contacted. By the grace of God, there has been no loss of life," he said.

The patients were referred to Civil Hospital in ambulances. The patients with serious medical conditions were referred to KGMC Hospital.

Read more:

  1. Firecrackers Factory Blaze: Eight Sheds In Three Acres Reduced To Ashes, Traces Of Explosives 'Found'
  2. Malwarwan Village In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar Begins Rebuilding Five Months After Devastating Fire

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP HOSPITAL FIRELUCKNOW HOSPITAL FIREHOSPITAL FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.