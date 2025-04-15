ETV Bharat / state

UP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow's Lokbandhu Hospital, 200 Patients Evacuated

Lucknow: A massive fire broke out at the Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow on Monday night, prompting the evacuation of nearly 200 patients, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire was first noticed around 9.30 pm in a closed room next to the women's medicine ward on the second floor of the hospital and took a horrific form in a short time as it spread rapidly. The doctors and other staff of the hospital ran outside. The patients were taken out on stretchers.

More than 200 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the fire. They were evacuated and transferred to various hospitals in the city. The fire brigade team reached the spot, and the situation is currently under control.

According to Dr Rajiv Dixit, Chief medical superintendent of the hospital, smoke was seen coming out from the false ceiling of the second floor of the hospital. He said that the false ceiling might have caught fire due to a short circuit spreading smoke in the entire hospital premises.