Fire Breaks Out At Kashi Vishwanath Temple Due To Short Circuit, No Casualty Reported

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out in the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex following a short circuit near a window of the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday morning, police said. No casualty was reported, they added.

The incident occurred after the 'Mangala Aarti' ended this morning. The flames were doused with the help of fire fighting equipment present at the spot. During which, devotees were shifted from the sanctum sanctorum so as to avoid any untoward incident. Presently, the temple administration is getting the wiring system of the temple examined.

According to eye witnesses, when the 'Sparsh Darshan' process was initiated in the sanctum sanctorum after the 'Mangala Aarti', flames were spotted near the window, through which electrical wires enter the sanctum sanctorum. The fire was triggered by a short circuit and since flames were seen engulfing from a very high position, there was a chaos inside the temple.

The police personnel posted in the complex evacuated the devotees and used the fire fighting equipment to control the fire.