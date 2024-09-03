ETV Bharat / state

Two Charred To Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Insurance Office At Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Two women were charred to death in a fire at an insurance office in Pappanamcode in Trivandrum on Tuesday, police said. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, they said.

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm in the New India Insurance Agency office near Pappanamcode junction. One of the deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi (35), an employee of the agency, while the other woman has not been identified yet.

Police said both bodies were completely charred and were brought out from the building by the fire personnel. The bodies have been shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, they said.

Locals reported the incident after they heard a loud noise before fire broke out. Also, nearby shop owners rushed to the spot and tried to save people who had got trapped in the fire. Soon a team from the fire department reached the spot and rescue operations were launched.