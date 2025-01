ETV Bharat / state

Major Fire Breaks Out At Hussain Sagar; 2 Boats Catch Fire

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at Hussain Sagar in Telangana's capital during the Bharat Mata Mahaharati program on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place when fireworks set up as part of the program exploded, causing two boats to catch fire.

At the time of the accident, around 15 passengers were onboard, officials said. Officials further said that all the passengers managed to escape safely. An investigation into the matter is underway, they added.