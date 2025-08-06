ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Hanuman Temple In Punjab; 15 Devotees Injured

The fire broke out in the langar hall of the templein Dhanula town leaving 15 devotees including seven women injured.

The injured were shifted to the hospital in the 108 ambulance
The injured were shifted to the hospital in the 108 ambulance (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST

1 Min Read

Barnala: Fifteen devotees were injured after a massive fire broke out at the Hanuman Temple in Dhanula town of Punjab's Barnala on Tuesday evening.

It is understood the fire was triggered by cooking oil in the langar hall of the temple late on Tuesday evening which engulfed the entire hall.

DSP Barnala Satbir Singh said that since it was Tuesday, a large number of devotees were present at the temple. He said that the confectioner was pouring diesel into the diesel furnace, during which the cooking oil caught fire and the pan fell down. This triggered a massive fire due to which the devotees working in the langar hall were burnt.

The DSP informed that a total of 15 devotees including seven women suffered burn injuries who were shifted to the government hospital in Dhanaula. Six of the injured were later referred to Faridkot Medical College for specialised treatment.

Singh said that initially it was reported that a cylinder blast had taken place here, which was not true.

After the fire broke out, the temple management called the 112 control room after which a team of civil and police administration including SHO Jagjit Singh of Dhanaula police station reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

Read More:

  1. 4 People Die In Crash Of Medical Transport Plane On Navajo Nation In Northern Arizona
  2. Bihar Siblings Charred To Death, Father Alleges Murder Before Fire

Barnala: Fifteen devotees were injured after a massive fire broke out at the Hanuman Temple in Dhanula town of Punjab's Barnala on Tuesday evening.

It is understood the fire was triggered by cooking oil in the langar hall of the temple late on Tuesday evening which engulfed the entire hall.

DSP Barnala Satbir Singh said that since it was Tuesday, a large number of devotees were present at the temple. He said that the confectioner was pouring diesel into the diesel furnace, during which the cooking oil caught fire and the pan fell down. This triggered a massive fire due to which the devotees working in the langar hall were burnt.

The DSP informed that a total of 15 devotees including seven women suffered burn injuries who were shifted to the government hospital in Dhanaula. Six of the injured were later referred to Faridkot Medical College for specialised treatment.

Singh said that initially it was reported that a cylinder blast had taken place here, which was not true.

After the fire broke out, the temple management called the 112 control room after which a team of civil and police administration including SHO Jagjit Singh of Dhanaula police station reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

Read More:

  1. 4 People Die In Crash Of Medical Transport Plane On Navajo Nation In Northern Arizona
  2. Bihar Siblings Charred To Death, Father Alleges Murder Before Fire

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJAB NEWSPUNJAB TEMPLE FIREPUNJABHANUMAN TEMPLE FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.