Fire Breaks Out At Hanuman Temple In Punjab; 15 Devotees Injured

Barnala: Fifteen devotees were injured after a massive fire broke out at the Hanuman Temple in Dhanula town of Punjab's Barnala on Tuesday evening.

It is understood the fire was triggered by cooking oil in the langar hall of the temple late on Tuesday evening which engulfed the entire hall.

DSP Barnala Satbir Singh said that since it was Tuesday, a large number of devotees were present at the temple. He said that the confectioner was pouring diesel into the diesel furnace, during which the cooking oil caught fire and the pan fell down. This triggered a massive fire due to which the devotees working in the langar hall were burnt.

The DSP informed that a total of 15 devotees including seven women suffered burn injuries who were shifted to the government hospital in Dhanaula. Six of the injured were later referred to Faridkot Medical College for specialised treatment.

Singh said that initially it was reported that a cylinder blast had taken place here, which was not true.

After the fire broke out, the temple management called the 112 control room after which a team of civil and police administration including SHO Jagjit Singh of Dhanaula police station reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.