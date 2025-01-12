ETV Bharat / state

Explosion, Blaze At Greater Noida Chemical Factory, 2 Dozen Fire Tenders Rushed

Locals said the fire started following an explosion at the chemical plant.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Noida: A fire broke out following an explosion at a chemical plant in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida on Sunday, officials said, adding around two dozen fire tenders have been pressed into service.

A thick column of black smoke, visible from a distance, billowed into the sky from the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road. The fire department was immediately notified, and firefighting teams rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said, "We received information about the fire at the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road in the Badalpur police station area. We took immediate action and dispatched fire services unit to the site. Currently, over two dozen fire tenders have been deployed to put out the blaze." Efforts are underway to ensure no one is injured in the incident, said the officer.

TAGGED:

