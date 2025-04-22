Fire Breaks out at Godown of NTPC's Solar Plant in Gujarat's Dahod; No Casualties

Dahod: A massive fire broke out at a godown storing materials for the under-construction 70 MW solar plant of the NTPC, a central PSU, in Gujarat's Dahod, with the firefighting operations continuing overnight, officials said on Tuesday.
There were no casualties in the blaze that erupted at the godown in Bhatiwada village around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said.
"A fire broke out in a godown storing materials for the NTPC's solar plant at Bhatiwada village. Nearly the entire godown burnt down in the blaze," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Bhandari said.
He said around seven to eight employees and four security guards at the site were rescued safely, and no casualty was reported.
The official said, "The godown has suffered massive damage. The firefighting operation continued overnight, and the blaze was almost under control by Tuesday morning."
A fire officer said firefighting teams from Dahod, neighbouring Godhra, Jhalod, and Chhota Udepur were pressed into service.
"The control room received a call around 9.35 am about the fire, and immediately, fire tenders from Dahod, Jhalod, Chhota Udepur and Godhra were rushed to control the blaze, but we faced a challenge due to strong wind," he said.
An NTPC employee said the godown stored materials for the NTPC's 70 MW solar plant.
"We learnt about the fire around 9.15 and immediately informed the fire department and other officials. The rescue operation started around 9.45 pm, but the fire spread rapidly due to the wind pressure," he said.
He said all materials stored in the godown were destroyed, causing massive losses.