Fire Breaks out at Godown of NTPC's Solar Plant in Gujarat's Dahod; No Casualties

Dahod: A massive fire broke out at a godown storing materials for the under-construction 70 MW solar plant of the NTPC, a central PSU, in Gujarat's Dahod, with the firefighting operations continuing overnight, officials said on Tuesday.

There were no casualties in the blaze that erupted at the godown in Bhatiwada village around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said.

"A fire broke out in a godown storing materials for the NTPC's solar plant at Bhatiwada village. Nearly the entire godown burnt down in the blaze," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Bhandari said.

He said around seven to eight employees and four security guards at the site were rescued safely, and no casualty was reported.

The official said, "The godown has suffered massive damage. The firefighting operation continued overnight, and the blaze was almost under control by Tuesday morning."