Two Killed As Fire Breaks Out At Fertiliser Plant In Gujarat's Mehsana

The incident took place at a fertiliser plant near Sametra village in Gujarat's Mehsana.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

Mehsana: At least two people were killed and as many others suffered burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana district early on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Manish and Fulchand, hailing from Bihar and Maharashtra, respectively, police said.

The blaze erupted at the unit located near Sametra village on the Mehsana-Bahucharaji highway at around 3 am, a Mehsana rural police station official said.

A team of the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. 15 fire tenders took about an hour to control the blaze, a Mehsana fire department official said.

According to officials, the fire broke out in the APN sulfur plant. Two people working at the plant during the night shift were charred to death. Two others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the fire was not yet clear, the official said.

The charred bodies of two workers were recovered after the fire was brought under control. There were six workers at the plant when the incident occurred. The bodies were shifted for postmortem, they said.

District Police have deployed a special team of investigators to probe the matter.

