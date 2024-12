ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi's Okhla

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in southeast Delhi on Monday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said that they received a call regarding fire at a factory in Okhla at 1.34 pm. A total of 19 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.