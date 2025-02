Thane: A fire broke out at a dumping yard in the Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, and no casualty was reported in the incident, a civic official said.

Five fire engines were battling the blaze that erupted around 2 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He said efforts are on to control the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.