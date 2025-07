ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Building In Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a multi-storey building housing multiple shops in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area on Saturday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services official said. He said the department received a call regarding the fire at the commercial building around 3.50 pm on Saturday.

"We have rushed 12 fire tenders to the spot. Fire-fighting operation is going on," the fire official said.