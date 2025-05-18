ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, No Casualties

The fire triggered panic among students and staff, but there were no casualties.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : May 18, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a coaching institute located on the fourth and fifth floors of a building in central Delhi on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The incident triggered panic among students and staff, but there were no casualties, he said. The official said they were informed at 11.08 am regarding a blaze on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar.

"Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control by 12:20 pm," he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire started due to a suspected short circuit. Further investigation is underway, the official said.

