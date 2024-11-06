ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Chhattisgarh Hospital During Patient's Surgery; Here's What Happened Next

Raipur: An air conditioner blast triggered fire at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, also known as Mekahara Hospital while a surgery was going on on Tuesday afternoon. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.

An official said that the fire broke out in the emergency ward on the third floor of the hospital. It is learnt that the fire was triggered after the AC of the emergency ward burst engulfing the ward in massive flames.

Sources said that when the fire broke out in the emergency ward, a patient's operation was going on at that time. As the fire broke out, a stampede like situation arose in the hospital.