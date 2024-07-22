ETV Bharat / state

Fire Erupts Aboard Indigenous Frigate Ship at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, Doused; No Casualty

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 22, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Updated : Jul 22, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

A fire broke out aboard an Indigenous frigate ship undergoing refit at Mumbai's naval dockyard, doused, an official said on Monday.

A fire broke out aboard an Indigenous frigate ship undergoing refit at Mumbai's naval dockyard, doused, an official said on Monday.
Representational Image (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: A fire erupted onboard an indigenous frigate ship undergoing refit at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard which was swiftly doused, an official said on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred on Sunday evening.

The Indian Navy in a statement said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire which was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work. "A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on 21 July 2024 evening," the Navy stated.

Details about the extent of the damage caused to the ship due to the fire are not available. "The ship's firefighting team immediately commenced firefighting action and was augmented by the fire brigade from the Naval dockyard, Mumbai and other units in the vicinity. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident," the Navy said.

Mumbai: A fire erupted onboard an indigenous frigate ship undergoing refit at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard which was swiftly doused, an official said on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred on Sunday evening.

The Indian Navy in a statement said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire which was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work. "A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on 21 July 2024 evening," the Navy stated.

Details about the extent of the damage caused to the ship due to the fire are not available. "The ship's firefighting team immediately commenced firefighting action and was augmented by the fire brigade from the Naval dockyard, Mumbai and other units in the vicinity. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident," the Navy said.

Last Updated : Jul 22, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIGENOUS FRIGATE SHIPFIRE INDIGENOUS FRIGATE SHIPMUMBAIS NAVAL DOCKYARD FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.