Fire Erupts Aboard Indigenous Frigate Ship at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, Doused; No Casualty

Mumbai: A fire erupted onboard an indigenous frigate ship undergoing refit at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard which was swiftly doused, an official said on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred on Sunday evening.

The Indian Navy in a statement said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire which was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work. "A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on 21 July 2024 evening," the Navy stated.

Details about the extent of the damage caused to the ship due to the fire are not available. "The ship's firefighting team immediately commenced firefighting action and was augmented by the fire brigade from the Naval dockyard, Mumbai and other units in the vicinity. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident," the Navy said.