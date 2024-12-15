ETV Bharat / state

Fire At Worli Commercial Building Put Out After Four Hours; No Injuries

A fire broke out at a commercial building in south Mumbai’s Worli area. It was extinguished after nearly four hours.

Fire At Worli Commercial Building Put Out After Four Hours; No Injuries
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: A fire that broke out at a commercial building in south Mumbai’s Worli area on Sunday morning was extinguished after nearly four hours, an official said. No one was injured in the blaze that erupted on the second floor of the seven-storey Poonam Chambers on Annie Besant Road, he said. The level-2 (major) fire, which started around 11.40 am, was put out at about 3.30 pm, the fire official said.

The blaze was confined to ‘Rajashree Production Studio’ over 12,000-13,000 square feet on the second floor, while a blanket of smoke enveloped the glass-facade building, he said.

Eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, local police and civic staffers were pressed into service for the firefighting operation, he said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Mumbai: A fire that broke out at a commercial building in south Mumbai’s Worli area on Sunday morning was extinguished after nearly four hours, an official said. No one was injured in the blaze that erupted on the second floor of the seven-storey Poonam Chambers on Annie Besant Road, he said. The level-2 (major) fire, which started around 11.40 am, was put out at about 3.30 pm, the fire official said.

The blaze was confined to ‘Rajashree Production Studio’ over 12,000-13,000 square feet on the second floor, while a blanket of smoke enveloped the glass-facade building, he said.

Eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, local police and civic staffers were pressed into service for the firefighting operation, he said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRE AT COMMERCIAL BUILDINGWORLI COMMERCIAL BUILDINGMUMBAIFIRE AT WORLI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.