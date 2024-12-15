Fire At Worli Commercial Building Put Out After Four Hours; No Injuries

Mumbai: A fire that broke out at a commercial building in south Mumbai’s Worli area on Sunday morning was extinguished after nearly four hours, an official said. No one was injured in the blaze that erupted on the second floor of the seven-storey Poonam Chambers on Annie Besant Road, he said. The level-2 (major) fire, which started around 11.40 am, was put out at about 3.30 pm, the fire official said.

The blaze was confined to ‘Rajashree Production Studio’ over 12,000-13,000 square feet on the second floor, while a blanket of smoke enveloped the glass-facade building, he said.

Eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, local police and civic staffers were pressed into service for the firefighting operation, he said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.