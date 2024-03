Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday morning. The blaze erupted on the third floor of the multi-storey building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately.

Sources said that some sanitation workers noticed smoke erupting from the building, following which they alerted the fire and emergency services. The blaze has been brought under control by the firefighters.