Fire At Patna Airport; No Casualties, No Effect On Flight Ops

Patna: A fire broke out at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday afternoon, causing panic among passengers and locals as black smoke rose into the sky.

The incident occurred at the old terminal building. The dense smoke could have hampered the operations, but the firefighters of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) rushed to the spot and contained the fire. While nobody was injured in the incident, flight operations were also not disrupted.

“A minor fire broke out during ‘steel cutting’ work in the old security hold area near the airline ticketing counters at Patna airport due to sparks from the gas cutter. The incident was accidental in nature,” airport director Krishan Mohan Nehra said.

Nehra added that the fire was promptly contained with on-site fire extinguishers. “ CISF personnel and the air traffic controller (ATC) tower immediately alerted the fire control room. The airport fire rescue vehicle responded swiftly and brought the situation under control. There was no damage or disruption to airport operations and aircraft movement remained unaffected,” he further said.

Earlier, an IndiGo Patna – Delhi flight had suffered a bird hit on Wednesday and had to return after vibrations were noticed in one of its engines. At present, work is going on to demolish the old terminal building of Patna airport. The building was constructed in 1973 and served for 52 years. It was decommissioned after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building, which was built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, on May 29.

The space created by the demolition of the old terminal building would be used for more parking bays and other amenities.