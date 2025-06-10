Shahbad Apartment Fire: Man, His 2 Children Who Jumped To Escape Fire Die In Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi: Three from the same family succumbed to injuries when they leaped down from their seventh floor house after a major fire broke out in Dwarka district of Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call regarding the incident at 10:01 am, following which eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Shahbad Apartment Fire, New Delhi (ANI)

Sources said the two children, a girl and boy, both aged around 10, along with their father jumped down from the balcony to escape the fire. They were rescued by the onlookers who rushed to them to hospital.

According to Delhi police, two children (a boy and a girl, both aged 10 years) jumped from the balcony to save themselves and were declared dead at a hospital. Later, their father, Yash Yadav, aged 35 years, also jumped from the balcony and was also declared dead at Indra Gandhi Hospital, the police said.

The Additional Divisional Fire Officer said that five perons who were injured and moved to the hospitals in the vicinity. Two of them who were children were moved to Akash Hospital where the Medical Officer on duty delcared them dead. The official said all five were removed from the building before the DFS reached the accident site.